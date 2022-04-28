Short Interest in Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) Drops By 80.3%

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, a drop of 80.3% from the March 31st total of 412,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIK. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kidpik during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kidpik during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kidpik in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Kidpik in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PIK opened at $2.01 on Thursday. Kidpik has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16.

Kidpik ( NASDAQ:PIK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter.

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells girls' and boys' apparel, footwear, and accessories. It offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrication; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, and hair goods.

