Short Interest in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) Declines By 71.4%

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the March 31st total of 28,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 217,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,531,000 after buying an additional 975,000 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,875,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,880,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,438,000. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the 4th quarter worth $1,450,000. Institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KAHC traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.80. 138,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,460. KKR Acquisition Holdings I has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

