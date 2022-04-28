Short Interest in Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Grows By 233.3%

Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Leoni stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. Leoni has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93.

Get Leoni alerts:

Leoni Company Profile (Get Rating)

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.