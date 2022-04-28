Short Interest in Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Declines By 98.4%

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the March 31st total of 407,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Meliá Hotels International from €8.40 ($9.03) to €8.50 ($9.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Meliá Hotels International stock opened at $7.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.24. Meliá Hotels International has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $9.02.

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

