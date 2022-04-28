Short Interest in Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG) Increases By 236.8%

Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 236.8% from the March 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF stock opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.48. Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $28.57.
