Short Interest in Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) Grows By 262.9%

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 262.9% from the March 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MDWT stock opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -0.40. Midwest has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $49.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.82). The business had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Midwest will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MDWT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midwest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Midwest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDWT. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in Midwest during the 4th quarter worth $1,749,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Midwest during the 4th quarter worth $724,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Midwest by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Knott David M grew its stake in shares of Midwest by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Knott David M now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Midwest by 33,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services.

