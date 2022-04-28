Short Interest in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Decreases By 65.3%

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 65.3% from the March 31st total of 29,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MYO opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.00. Myomo has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $14.35.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Myomo had a negative return on equity of 71.00% and a negative net margin of 74.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Myomo will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Myomo by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Myomo by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Myomo by 326.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Myomo by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myomo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Myomo from $34.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myomo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

