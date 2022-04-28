Short Interest in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Decreases By 65.3%

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 65.3% from the March 31st total of 29,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MYO opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.00. Myomo has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $14.35.
Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Myomo had a negative return on equity of 71.00% and a negative net margin of 74.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Myomo will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.
MYO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Myomo from $34.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myomo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.
About Myomo (Get Rating)
Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.
