Short Interest in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Expands By 320.8%

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 320.8% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Network-1 Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $2,120,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 181.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 30,255 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Network-1 Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 854,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Network-1 Technologies alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN NTIP opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.30. Network-1 Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $4.15.

Network-1 Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Network-1 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

About Network-1 Technologies (Get Rating)

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owned 84 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Network-1 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network-1 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.