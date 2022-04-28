Short Interest in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Grows By 575.8%

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,700 shares, an increase of 575.8% from the March 31st total of 84,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

NYSEAMERICAN NHS opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 34.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 418,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 17,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

