Short Interest in Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) Rises By 205.4%

Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 205.4% from the March 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of NICFF opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average is $24.69. Nichias has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $22.90.
Nichias Company Profile (Get Rating)
