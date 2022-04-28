Short Interest in Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Expands By 318.7%

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, an increase of 318.7% from the March 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 314.0 days.

NENTF stock opened at $32.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.50. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $56.88.

Several research firms have commented on NENTF. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from SEK 625 to SEK 525 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) to SEK 675 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. It creates, produces, and distributes television shows, commercials, feature films, branded content, and events for broadcasters, streamers, distributors, advertisers, and other organizations.

