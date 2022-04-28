Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Grows By 440.0%

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 440.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:NMI opened at $9.45 on Thursday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0255 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.
