Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Grows By 440.0%

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 440.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:NMI opened at $9.45 on Thursday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0255 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 16.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 40.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

