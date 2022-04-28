Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT) Drops By 93.3%

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.62. 17,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,842. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.32. Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $26.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPT. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 12,364 shares during the period.

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

