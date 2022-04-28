Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Drops By 77.2%

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a drop of 77.2% from the March 31st total of 196,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.05. 8,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,169. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.12. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

