Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Drops By 77.2%

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a drop of 77.2% from the March 31st total of 196,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.05. 8,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,169. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.12. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $10.07.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC)
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.