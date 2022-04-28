Short Interest in Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Increases By 566.0%

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, an increase of 566.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPWEF opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Opawica Explorations has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26.

About Opawica Explorations

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka property, which comprises 41 mineral claims covering an area of 1320.92 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

