Short Interest in Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Increases By 566.0%

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, an increase of 566.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS OPWEF opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Opawica Explorations has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26.
About Opawica Explorations (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Opawica Explorations (OPWEF)
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Opawica Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opawica Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.