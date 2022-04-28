Short Interest in Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Increases By 233.3%

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OPTHF opened at $0.23 on Thursday. Optimi Health has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25.

Get Optimi Health alerts:

Optimi Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Optimi Health Corp. develops an integrated functional mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness food markets in Canada. The company also focuses on the cultivation, extraction, processing, and distribution of strains of functional mushroom. It offers a range of fungi varieties, which include Lions Mane, Reishi, Turkey Tail, Chaga, and Cordyceps.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Optimi Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optimi Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.