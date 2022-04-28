Short Interest in Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Grows By 211.1%

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 211.1% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nordea Equity Research lowered Orkla ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Orkla ASA from 76.00 to 73.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Orkla ASA alerts:

ORKLY opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.32. Orkla ASA has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Orkla ASA ( OTCMKTS:ORKLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.2667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. Orkla ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Orkla ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.