Short Interest in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Declines By 69.6%

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 69.6% from the March 31st total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Oxbridge Re during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Oxbridge Re during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Oxbridge Re during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Oxbridge Re by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Oxbridge Re during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. 4.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Oxbridge Re in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.68 million, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.68. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.19.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a return on equity of 70.89% and a net margin of 83.77%.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

