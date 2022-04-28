Short Interest in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Drops By 69.6%

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the March 31st total of 57,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oxbridge Re in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.68 million, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.68. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.19.

Oxbridge Re ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a return on equity of 70.89% and a net margin of 83.77%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Oxbridge Re during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oxbridge Re during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Oxbridge Re during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Oxbridge Re during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oxbridge Re by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. 4.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxbridge Re (Get Rating)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.