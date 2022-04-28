Short Interest in Palfinger AG (OTCMKTS:PLFRY) Declines By 66.7%

Palfinger AG (OTCMKTS:PLFRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Palfinger stock opened at $30.50 on Thursday. Palfinger has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $39.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.5891 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLFRY shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Palfinger from €39.00 ($41.94) to €38.00 ($40.86) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Palfinger from €42.00 ($45.16) to €38.00 ($40.86) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Palfinger AG produces and sells crane and lifting solutions worldwide. It offers loader cranes, timber and recycling cranes, knuckle boom cranes, telescopic cranes, stiff boom cranes, winches and offshore equipment, offshore cranes, davit systems, boats, wind cranes, hooklifts, access platforms, tail lifts, passenger lifts, mobile cranes, truck mounted forklifts, railway systems, rope access, bridge inspection units, skiploaders, and lifesaving equipment.

