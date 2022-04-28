Short Interest in Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Increases By 218.5%

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 218.5% from the March 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PANDY opened at $21.78 on Thursday. Pandora A/S has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $36.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.76.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.4032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANDY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pandora A/S from 950.00 to 915.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pandora A/S from 940.00 to 810.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from 950.00 to 1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pandora A/S from 820.00 to 780.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pandora A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $888.75.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

