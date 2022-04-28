Short Interest in Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Rises By 200.0%

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pharma Mar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

PHMMF stock opened at $77.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.01. Pharma Mar has a 12-month low of $55.47 and a 12-month high of $124.70.

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for use in oncology in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNA interference.

