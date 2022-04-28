Short Interest in Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Grows By 711.2%

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,100 shares, a growth of 711.2% from the March 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PIFYF opened at $1.21 on Thursday. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.05 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

