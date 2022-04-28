Short Interest in Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA) Increases By 271.4%

Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 271.4% from the March 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFTA. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portage Fintech Acquisition stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73. Portage Fintech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

