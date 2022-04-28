Short Interest in Post Holdings Partnering Co. (NYSE:PSPC) Declines By 73.7%

Post Holdings Partnering Co. (NYSE:PSPC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSPC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Post Holdings Partnering in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Post Holdings Partnering in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its position in Post Holdings Partnering by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 29,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in Post Holdings Partnering by 390.2% in the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its position in Post Holdings Partnering by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Post Holdings Partnering stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74. Post Holdings Partnering has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $10.21.

Post Holdings Partnering Corporation is a blank check company. Post Holdings Partnering Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri.

