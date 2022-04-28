Short Interest in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Grows By 300.0%

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of PureTech Health from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PureTech Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of PRTC stock opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average is $36.64. PureTech Health has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $59.92.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

