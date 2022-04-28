Short Interest in Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) Grows By 172.7%

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 172.7% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on RNDB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Randolph Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Randolph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Randolph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Randolph Bancorp alerts:

Shares of RNDB stock opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average of $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Randolph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $27.40.

Randolph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RNDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 17.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Randolph Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Randolph Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 12,680.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. 36.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Randolph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randolph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.