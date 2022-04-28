Short Interest in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Grows By 489.2%

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, a growth of 489.2% from the March 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 507,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 179,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 130,503 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,118,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 59,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period.
Shares of OPP opened at $11.67 on Thursday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $16.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.90.
About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
