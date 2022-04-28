Short Interest in Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Grows By 349.8%

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, a growth of 349.8% from the March 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Schibsted ASA from 485.00 to 415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schibsted ASA from 453.00 to 455.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Schibsted ASA from 265.00 to 276.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Schibsted ASA from 300.00 to 285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schibsted ASA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.20.

SBBTF stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.26. Schibsted ASA has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $51.75.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

