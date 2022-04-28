Short Interest in Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Rises By 337.8%

Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,168,000 shares, a growth of 337.8% from the March 31st total of 266,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SCOTF opened at $62.64 on Thursday. Scout24 has a 12-month low of $60.14 and a 12-month high of $72.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average is $67.51.

SCOTF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Scout24 from €68.00 ($73.12) to €69.00 ($74.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scout24 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

