Short Interest in Second Street Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTON) Declines By 66.7%

Second Street Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS:CTON opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73. Second Street Capital has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $1.40.

Get Second Street Capital alerts:

Second Street Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Second Street Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It provides asset based lending to small and medium sized businesses, export trading companies, and small and medium sized homebuilders, developers, and investors. The company offers revenue participation asset based and mortgage loans, as well as preferred equity investments and senior secured loans.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Second Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.