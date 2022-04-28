Short Interest in Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) Rises By 550.0%

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Shimao Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shimao Group stock opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.38. Shimao Group has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $17.34.

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

