Short Interest in Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) Rises By 550.0%

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMAYGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Shimao Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shimao Group stock opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.38. Shimao Group has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $17.34.

Shimao Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

