Short Interest in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Decreases By 99.8%

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the March 31st total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GCTAY opened at $3.09 on Thursday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $7.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.