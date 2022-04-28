Short Interest in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Decreases By 99.8%

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the March 31st total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:GCTAY opened at $3.09 on Thursday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $7.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (GCTAY)
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.