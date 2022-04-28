Short Interest in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Decreases By 72.3%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a drop of 72.3% from the March 31st total of 287,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of SLN opened at $11.07 on Thursday. Silence Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.89.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 million. Analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Silence Therapeutics by 135.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $21,171,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,092,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,365,000. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

