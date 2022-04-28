Short Interest in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Drops By 65.2%

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the March 31st total of 7,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 683,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.78.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,997,000 after buying an additional 845,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,055,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,724,000 after buying an additional 336,953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,884,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,594,000 after buying an additional 223,492 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,263,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,738,000 after buying an additional 43,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI opened at $181.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.02%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

