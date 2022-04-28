Short Interest in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Drops By 78.3%

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the March 31st total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
TSI opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.46. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $5.96.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.
About TCW Strategic Income Fund (Get Rating)
TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TCW Strategic Income Fund (TSI)
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.