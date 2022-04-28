Short Interest in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Drops By 78.3%

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the March 31st total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TSI opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.46. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $5.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,139,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 86,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 100,383 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 742,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 71,447 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 486,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 274,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

