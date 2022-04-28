Short Interest in TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Decreases By 72.3%

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, a drop of 72.3% from the March 31st total of 506,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLG opened at $0.24 on Thursday. TD has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38.

Get TD alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLG. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in TD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in TD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

TD Holdings, Inc engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses in China. Its commodity trading business engages in purchasing non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminium ingots, copper, silver, and gold, from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.