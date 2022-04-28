Short Interest in TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Decreases By 72.3%

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, a drop of 72.3% from the March 31st total of 506,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:GLG opened at $0.24 on Thursday. TD has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLG. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in TD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in TD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
TD Holdings, Inc engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses in China. Its commodity trading business engages in purchasing non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminium ingots, copper, silver, and gold, from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers.
