Short Interest in Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Declines By 64.0%

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the March 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TLSNY opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83. Telia Company AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1493 per share. This represents a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TLSNY. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 45 to SEK 43 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telia Company AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.41.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

