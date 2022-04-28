Short Interest in Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Drops By 99.7%

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the March 31st total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,228,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSCDY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 327 ($4.17) to GBX 320 ($4.08) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Shares of TSCDY opened at $10.23 on Thursday. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through operating stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities.

