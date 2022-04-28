Short Interest in The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Increases By 291.6%

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,700 shares, an increase of 291.6% from the March 31st total of 116,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 113.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACOPF opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.04. a2 Milk has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $5.82.

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company offers fresh milk under the a2 Milk brand; and infant formula under the a2 Platinum brand. The company was formerly known as A2 Corporation Limited and changed its name to The a2 Milk Company Limited in April 2014.

