Short Interest in The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Increases By 291.6%

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,700 shares, an increase of 291.6% from the March 31st total of 116,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 113.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACOPF opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.04. a2 Milk has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $5.82.
About a2 Milk
