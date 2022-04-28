Short Interest in The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC) Drops By 77.3%

The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 77.3% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Music Acquisition by 38.7% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Music Acquisition by 13.3% during the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 23,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Music Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $438,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Music Acquisition by 15.4% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 56,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Music Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $659,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMAC stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. Music Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75.

The Music Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the music sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hollywood, California.

