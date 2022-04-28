Short Interest in The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Declines By 94.6%

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the March 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
WEGRY stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0652 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%.
About The Weir Group (Get Rating)
The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.
