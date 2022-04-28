Short Interest in TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) Decreases By 94.9%

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the March 31st total of 107,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in TLG Acquisition One in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 36,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the 3rd quarter valued at about $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TLGA opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. TLG Acquisition One has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

