Short Interest in Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Declines By 66.7%

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:TKYMY opened at $6.48 on Thursday. Tokuyama has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $933.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

