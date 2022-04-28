Short Interest in Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Rises By 214.3%

Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 214.3% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS UPNRF opened at $17.56 on Thursday. Uponor Oyj has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.64.

Uponor Oyj provides plumbing, indoor climate, and infrastructure solutions in Europe and North America. The company operates through three segments: Building Solutions Â- Europe, Building Solutions Â- North America, and Uponor Infra. It offers drinking water delivery systems, including plastic plumbing pipe systems, multi-layer composite pipe systems for residential buildings, commercial and public buildings; underfloor heating and cooling, floor integrated underfloor heating systems, water based floor heating, electric underfloor heating for new buildings and renovation projects; wall heating and cooling systems radiant heating and cooling via the wall, for wet and dry plaster installation systems in new buildings and renovation projects.

