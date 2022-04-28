Short Interest in Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:URBDF) Grows By 600.0%

Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:URBDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.
OTCMKTS:URBDF opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48.
About Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos (URBDF)
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Urbi Desarrollos Urbanos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbi Desarrollos Urbanos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.