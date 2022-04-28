Short Interest in Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:URBDF) Grows By 600.0%

Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:URBDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

OTCMKTS:URBDF opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48.

About Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos

Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos, SAB. de C.V. engages in the house development business in Mexico. It sells own and third-party housing projects, as well as land for real estate projects. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Mexicali, Mexico.

