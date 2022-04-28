Short Interest in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Increases By 368.5%

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 368.5% from the March 31st total of 230,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 529,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VWOB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VWOB opened at $65.95 on Thursday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $65.36 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.