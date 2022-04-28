Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP) Declines By 66.4%

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,800 shares, a decline of 66.4% from the March 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,405,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of VTIP opened at $50.76 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $52.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.52.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.