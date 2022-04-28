Short Interest in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX) Rises By 198.7%

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a growth of 198.7% from the March 31st total of 984,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,079,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

BNDX stock opened at $51.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day moving average of $54.70. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wall Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

