Short Interest in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX) Rises By 198.7%

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a growth of 198.7% from the March 31st total of 984,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,079,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
BNDX stock opened at $51.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day moving average of $54.70. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (BNDX)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.