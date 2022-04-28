Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Decreases By 66.5%

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 66.5% from the March 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSB opened at $55.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.62. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $55.15 and a 1-year high of $63.84.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th.
