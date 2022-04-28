Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Decreases By 66.5%

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 66.5% from the March 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSB opened at $55.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.62. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $55.15 and a 1-year high of $63.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 763.5% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 28,523 shares in the last quarter.

